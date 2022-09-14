The idea that politicians know better than the free marketplace when it comes to allocating resources has been the driving force for some of the most destructive and deadly philosophies of the past 200 years. So why does it remain a bedrock principle of progressive governance?

President Joe Biden and his secretary of commerce recently announced the distribution of $1 billion in federal grants to various special interests. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion inflationary coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress in March 2021. The Associated Press reports that the money will go to 21 recipients “chosen from 529 initial applicants.”

