US-NEWS-BIDEN-2024-ABA

U.S. President Joe Biden walks back to the Oval Office after honoring the Teachers of the Year in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, April 24, 2023. 

 Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press-TNS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has formally announced he's seeking reelection. But he's also still the president, with roughly 20 months left in his term regardless of whether he wins a second one on Election Day 2024.

With the Tuesday, April 25 campaign video release, Biden is following through on months of saying he intended to seek reelection. Top Democrats have remained solidly unified behind the president, despite his low approval ratings and many Americans saying they'd rather not see the 80-year-old Biden try for four more years in the White House.

