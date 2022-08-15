REDMOND — More than 150 people showed up at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds last week to hear why the Oregon Department of Forestry withdrew its wildfire risk map after public outcry.

The map assessed the wildfire burn risk of the “wildland-urban interface” — areas across the state that meet certain population density criteria without being as tightly populated as a city. Oregon State University researchers developed risk factors for these areas based on variables like building density, surrounding vegetation and historic wildfire patterns.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.