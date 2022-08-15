REDMOND — More than 150 people showed up at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds last week to hear why the Oregon Department of Forestry withdrew its wildfire risk map after public outcry.
The map assessed the wildfire burn risk of the “wildland-urban interface” — areas across the state that meet certain population density criteria without being as tightly populated as a city. Oregon State University researchers developed risk factors for these areas based on variables like building density, surrounding vegetation and historic wildfire patterns.
ODF released its map June 30 and was met with a whirlwind of citizen complaints. Homeowners in areas that ODF marked as at high or extreme risk of fires said the map’s findings put them under a significant financial burden and disputed a number of the map’s risk designations.
ODF removed the map Aug. 3, a week before the Redmond meeting.
“We’ve been hearing a lot of comments,” said Tim Hoffman, who facilitated the meeting and works with ODF public affairs. “We have more than 2,000 phone calls and voicemails from you folks, and we took that into consideration. A lot of our leadership and other legislators have heard you and that’s why, if you haven’t heard, we’re redrawing the map.”
Beyond individual complaints and appeals, one meeting attendee pointed out a couple of clear flaws in the initial map.
The Detroit Lake area — which burned to the ground in 2020 and is now a flammable collection of toothpick-like trees — is in the green zone, which designates an area least at risk. Green Ridge — which has seen several fires in recent years — is listed as “yellow.” In comparison, one attendee said, areas that haven’t seen fires in years are designated as “high” or “extreme” risk zones.
Other attendees complained about higher insurance rates as a result of a high or extreme risk designation, as well as the costs of additional building code upgrades if their properties were to burn down.
Even if updated building codes ultimately make residents safer, meeting attendees said they wished they had more of a heads-up before the map was released, so they could better prepare.
Another attendee said they’re less concerned with fire risk on their specific property than they are with a lack of federal and state forest management, where large wildfires can start and spread onto private land.
In light of pushback, ODF is taking a step back to reevaluate its methodology, address complaints and appeals, and improve dialogue with the communities its mapping.
The Redmond meeting marks the fourth ODF community information session since the map’s release, with an additional session scheduled for Grants Pass but later canceled due to threats.
Following the meetings, ODF will consider community feedback and corrections to create a second draft of the map, said Tim Holschbach, ODF chief of policy and planning for the fire protection division.
Once the second map is done, ODF will hold additional meetings to solicit feedback and use that to develop a final document. Holschbach said ODF will do better at public engagement in all steps of the process.
Residents who have submitted an appeal regarding their fire risk designation will not be required to do so a second time. Holschbach said the timeline for this process is not yet set.
“We want the map to be right, too,” he said.
