The mortgage interest deduction has been popular with homeowners. It has been beloved by real estate agents.
Economists dislike it. Many Democrats in the Legislature have had their eye on changing it. And although Gov.-elect Tina Kotek didn’t say she wanted it gone in campaign stop after campaign stop, she has been willing to look at changes to it, too.
It does seem like the Legislature is gearing up to make changes to tax policy, tax rates and tax exemptions. On Monday, Nov. 28, an interim legislative committee kicked off the first of three meetings on revenue in Oregon.
Our advice: Don’t watch that meeting. Lots of useful historical background. But dry. Little hint of what the Legislature might do.
If you were placing bets, a pretty sure one would be legislation to change or do away with the mortgage interest deduction in the next session.
You may like your mortgage interest deduction if you are lucky enough to be purchasing a home. Helps keep your taxes down. It may encourage people to buy homes.
But the arguments against it are many, consistent and may be winning.
According to the language in Oregon law, taxes are supposed to be things like fair, not regressive, evenly distributed and efficient.
The mortgage interest deduction fails to tick some of those boxes in some ways, as a state report laid out.
Most of the benefit goes to higher-income taxpayers. That’s because generally you get more tax benefit from buying a more expensive home.
Taxpayers in more urban counties benefit more.
Minorities benefit less because they are less likely to own a home.
The argument is it also helps to drive up the cost of housing, because of the presumed benefit created by the deduction.
And it is also a lot of money. The mortgage interest deduction is estimated to cost the state about $1 billion in foregone revenue from 2021-2032.
So, is it any wonder legislators are looking at it?
For instance, one proposal has been to eliminate it or reduce it and use the money to help more people with housing.
You could argue that there are other more pressing issues with Oregon’s tax system. There is dramatic variation in tax rates for historical reasons among counties and among cities. The interplay between tax rates, Measure 5 and Measure 50 created other oddness in property taxes paid between even similar homes. Oregon’s corporate activity tax is a pyramiding tax structure on businesses that brought in a lot more money for education $1.4 billion in 2021, but just look at Oregon’s K-12 education performance. Not quite where we would want it to be.
Out of all the possibilities for changes, it may be the mortgage interest deduction that will be debated. Tell your legislator if you want it to stay or go.
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald. Columns, letters and cartoons on this page express the opinions of the authors and not necessarily that of the Baker City Herald.
