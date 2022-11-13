LA GRANDE — The opening play of the game set the tone on a frigid night at Community Stadium at Eastern Oregon University.
Pendleton quarterback Jack Davis fumbled the snap, and La Grande defensive lineman Myer Whitmore pounced on the ball for a touchdown just 4 seconds into the game, and the Tigers went on to beat the Bucks 28-13 in the 4A state quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 11.
“It was a turnover battle again,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “You can’t let a team like La Grande have opportunities like that. Their offense ate the clock. The third and fourth quarters melted away.”
Tigers (9-2), who are on an eight-game win streak, will play Tillamook in the semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Cheesemakers (9-2) beat Gladstone 28-6, and will play in their first semifinal game since 1989. The game site and time have not been determined.
“We will be somewhere,” La Grande coach Rich McIlmoil said of the semifinals. “We just keep plugging away one game at a time.”
The Bucks end their first season at the 4A level with an 8-3 record.
After the Tigers scored their first touchdown, they turned the ball over on downs, and Pendleton’s Ben Jennings intercepted a pass by La Grande quarterback Logan Williams to end the first quarter with a 7-0 lead.
Williams and the Tigers then put their offense into high gear.
Williams scored on a 15-yard keeper with 6:15 left in the second quarter, then added a 54-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left before the half for a 21-0 lead.
“He’s a stallion,” McIlmoil said of his quarterback, who ran for 173 yards and threw for 70 on the night. “He wants everyone to know he’s the best quarterback in the state. It all starts up front. The offensive line has been working extremely hard. They don’t get the glory, but they make the glory happen.”
The Bucks looked to make something happen in the last few seconds of the first half.
Chas Corbett returned the ensuing kickoff 62 yards to the La Grande 18-yard line. Payton Lambert lost 5 yards on the next play, and a holding penalty on the Bucks moved the ball back to the 34.
On the final play of the half, Davis was scrambling to find a receiver when he was tackled by a streak of Tigers and fumbled the ball with a half second left on the clock.
Davis was out cold and was taken to the local hospital for treatment.
Coach Davis said tests showed no brain bleed, and Jack Davis was released to go home.
The Tigers received the second-half kickoff, and chewed up 5 minutes during their drive before Williams found a seam between his linemen, eluded the grasp of Jennings and motored 29 yards to the end zone for a 28-0 lead.
“How could I not see those holes they created?” Williams said of his line of Whitmore, Jarett Armstrong, Kenai Huff, Jack Sunderman, Ryan Vanderzanden and tight end Elijah Bisenius.
With Jack Davis out of the lineup, Jace Otteson took over at quarterback.
During Pendleton’s next drive, Otteson hit Corbett with a 29-yard pass to put the Bucks at the La Grande 3, but a sack by Williams on Otteson put the ball at the 15. A false start put the Bucks back at the 20.
A roughing the passer penalty on the Tigers moved the Bucks to the 10-yard line, where Otteson took the ball into the end zone with 27 seconds left in the quarter for a 28-7 ball game.
The Bucks had a golden opportunity to put some points on the board early in the fourth as the La Grande long snapper sailed the ball over the punter’s head. The ball was downed at the Tigers’ 18-yard line, where Pendleton took over.
A short run and two pass plays brought up fourth-and-6, where Otteson, under pressure by the La Grande defensive line, threw an incomplete pass.
Pendleton would score on its final drive as Otteson hit Luke Bensching with a 62-yard touchdown pass with 1:01 left in the game.
“They played more physical,” Davis said of the Tigers. “It’s frustrating, but it’s not for a lack of trying. It’s a special group of seniors we have. I’m just sorry it didn’t end the right way.”
Otteson threw for 132 yards, while Lambert ran for 73. Bensching caught five passes for 83 yards, and Corbett caught three for 54. Defensively, Benching had six tackles, while Andrew Demianew had five.
Sunderman led the Tigers with six tackles and two quarterback sacks, while Jace Schow had four tackles. Dominic Fields added 62 yards rushing on six carries.
