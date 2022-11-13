636fad11b0832.image.jpg

La Grande’s Sam Tsiatsos (3) runs the ball during a state playoff game against Pendleton on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian

LA GRANDE — The opening play of the game set the tone on a frigid night at Community Stadium at Eastern Oregon University.

Pendleton quarterback Jack Davis fumbled the snap, and La Grande defensive lineman Myer Whitmore pounced on the ball for a touchdown just 4 seconds into the game, and the Tigers went on to beat the Bucks 28-13 in the 4A state quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 11.

