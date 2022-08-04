US-NEWS-CALIF-WILDFIRE-MCKINNEY-GET

A sheriff's car passes between vehicles that were burned then flooded and a pile of trees that were carried by a flash flood at the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest near Yreka, California, on Aug. 3, 2022. 

 David McNew/AFP via Getty Images-TNS

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.

At an evacuation center Wednesday, Aug. 3, Bill Simms said that three of the four victims were his neighbors. Two were a married couple who lived up the road.

