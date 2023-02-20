SEATTLE (AP) — Jamal Bey scored 15 points, Braxton Meah had a double-double, and Washington defeated Oregon State 61-47 on Saturday night, Feb. 18.

After the Huskies went up by 15 on a steal and 3-pointer by Koren Johnson at 12:02 of the second half, Oregon State battled back to get within 46-40 on a jumper by Tyler Bilodeau with 6:03 to go. The Beavers were within six again when Jordan Pope scored to make it 48-42 near the four-minute mark.

