BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jacob Young tossed in 21 points and Oregon beat Colorado on the road for the first time, 66-51, on Thursday night, Feb. 3.
Young knocked down 8 of 17 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Ducks (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12 Conference), who came in 0-10 all-time on the Buffaloes’ home floor. Will Richardson added 13 points and Quincy Guerrier scored nine with nine rebounds.
Colorado (13-9, 5-7) led 34-29 after a layup by Nique Clifford with 2:24 remaining in the first half, but Young scored all seven points in a 7-1 run by Oregon and his 3-pointer with a second left sent the Ducks to intermission with a 36-35 lead.
Oregon’s De’vion Harmon sank a 3-pointer to open the second-half scoring and it was all Ducks from there. Guerrier and Richardson had back-to-back buckets as Oregon pulled away from a 40-all tie, outscoring Colorado 26-11 over the final 17:14.
Keeshawn Barthelemy topped the Buffaloes with 16 points. Jabari Walker finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds for his Pac-12 leading 10th double-double of the season. Evan Battey scored 10. Colorado has lost five of its last six games.
Oregon has won 8 of 9 with its last loss coming to Colorado 82-78 on Jan. 25 in Eugene. Prior to this season the home team had won 13 straight in a series the Buffs lead 14-11.
Oregon travels to play Utah on Saturday, Feb. 5. Colorado will host Oregon State that day.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.