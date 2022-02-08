Gary and Pat (Barsotti) Young are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 12.
All friends and family are invited to an open house to help them celebrate that day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Club, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City.
Gary served over five years in the U.S Army, with three years of active duty, before returning home and beginning his career in banking at Pioneer Federal Savings & Loan.
He began his education at Eastern Oregon College (now EOU). Because at that time EOC did not have a business program, Gary decided to move to Portland to pursue a degree in business.
Lucky for him, (and all of us) Pat had also returned to college that term, after traveling and spending a few years working for the US Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C.
Gary and Pat met at Portland State University on the first day of Spanish class in 1970, and that was it, they’ve been together ever since. Pat still tells stories about her inability to speak Spanish due to the distraction of Gary in this class.
Gary and Pat were married in Baker City on Feb. 12, 1972. Gary worked for Pioneer Federal Savings & Loan as a loan officer. He quickly moved up the ranks and his job took him and his growing family to Burns, and then a few years later to Ontario for Gary to manage those branches. In 1987 they returned to Gary’s hometown of Baker City as he joined the corporate office of Pioneer Bank.
In 1994 Gary needed a change and took his talents a few blocks away to the Baker County Assessor’s office where he worked happily and with a much lower blood pressure for the remainder of his career.
Pat worked as a full-time mom raising their three young children in the early years. In addition to maintaining her full-time job as the family chef and domestic stewardess, she also picked up side gigs as a bookkeeper for the law firm of Yturri, Rose, Burnham, Ebertz and Bentz in Ontario, and then worked as bookkeeper for Ellison Motors, and then as a receptionist/bookkeeper for Mike Garchar, CPA in Baker City until she retired from being paid for her labor.
Gary and Pat have three children — Anne (Barry) Nemec of Baker City, Craig (Leslie) Young of Eugene, and Chris (Amy) Young of Baker City. They have eight grandchildren — Isaac, Isabella and Lincoln Nemec; Jackson, Lauren and Ben Young; and Otis and Zea Young.
