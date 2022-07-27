Three Baker students qualified for the High School Rodeo Association’s 2022 National competition in Gillette, Wyoming this year: Clark Norton, Brycen Martin and Dysan Robb.
Circumstances didn’t allow travel for Norton or Martin this year. Norton and his family had other commitments and Martin suffered a broken collarbone at a recent Haines Rodeo. Of the three, Robb was able to travel to this year’s top show with his parents, Adam and Angela.
“I was excited to be there since I had worked hard all year and that was my goal. I was also nervous and anxious,” Robb said, “the top four of every state are chosen to represent their sport and I wanted to make Oregon proud.”
He qualified in cutting, a horseback act of separating cattle, and first participated on July 18 before a crowd of hundreds inside the Cam-Plex Arena. Performing twice, Robb managed 138 points in his first and 132 in his last, scores based on efficiency as well as quality and showmanship.
“I have been cutting for three years. Our family friend, Bert (Siddoway), asked if I wanted to try it, so I did,” Robb said. “I have been doing it ever since.”
The rigors of the rider event required weekly travel to Emmett, Idaho, where Robb and his horse, Kit, met with trainer Summer Housely for refreshers before and between events, Housely even hauled Kit to the Wyoming nationals.
“Summer helps me in the arena and makes sure I have a good turn back crew,” Robb said. “I can’t hear very good so she gives me advice before I enter the arena and then she goes to the side of the arena so that I can hear her best when I am competing.
“I was lucky she could go with and help me.”
Robb’s combined score of 270 placed him at 47th in his first national event, and he hopes to exceed that next year with some improvements and training.
“I am going to work on breathing while I am riding. I get nervous and hold my breath and then I am not as relaxed as I should be to make a clean ride,” he said. “My first goal always is to not lose a cow. If you work hard all year and make sacrifices, it pays off in the end.”
He reflected on enjoying the event in his downtime with his family and watching others compete.
“The national finals is a chance to make friends and have good experiences,” Robb said. “This community is really supportive of myself and my family and I want to also make them proud.”
